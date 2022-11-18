With a court hearing that could trigger a court-ordered auction of his house just three weeks away, Richard Homsi is asking the judge to overrule all the previous decisions that have gone against him in his decade-long legal wrangle with the Governor's Island Club.

Homsi, who owns a house at 84 Summit Ave. in Laconia, across the channel from Governor's Island, has filed a motion to vacate all previous decisions related to the case because he was never informed that the GIC’s attorney and the judge who issued the rulings once lived in the same neighborhood.

