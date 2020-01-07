HAVERHILL — Matthew Gedney, 38, of Goffstown was sentenced Monday to serve 6 1/2 to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison in connection with an armed robbery in Alexandria last April. He had been found guilty on Sept. 27 of the Class A felony of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Grafton County Attorney Martha Ann Hornick said his co-defendant, Jessica Evans, had previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Oct. 28 to serve 5-10 years at the New Hampshire State Prison for Women.
According to evidence produced at trial, Godney and Evans entered the home of an Alexandria couple on April 4, and made off with a large sum of money after Godney threatened to shoot the man with what appeared to be a 9mm handgun.
“This was a planned robbery,” Hornick said. “Accounts from neighbors who testified at trial revealed that a blue car matching Gedney’s was seen in the days prior to the robbery.”
She said Gedney was quickly apprehended after he crashed his car while fleeing. Police, with the assistance of K9 Casper, found Gedney hiding in a local barn. New Hampshire State Police recovered the stolen cash, some of which was found buried in the dirt floor of the barn.
Gedney was out on bail at the time of the robbery.
In addition to the State Police, members of the Alexandria and Bristol police departments also investigated the case. Deputy County Attorney Paul V. Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.
“We are grateful for the hard work, dedication, and cooperation among the different agencies,” Hornick said.
“In light of the ongoing opioid epidemic, these types of crimes are unfortunately common,” Hornick continued. “I encourage the public to look out for their neighbors and themselves. Please contact your local police departments to report any concerns.”
