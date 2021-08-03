GILFORD — School Superintendent Kirk Beitler, currently facing assault charges, is on leave, according to the head of the Gilford School Board.
The report of Beitler’s status came Monday night after the board met in a nonpublic session to discuss a personnel matter.
“Mr. Beiltler is on leave, and Amie Leigh, the district’s business administrator, will perform the superintendent’s duties,” board Chair Gretchen Gandini said after the non-public session ended.
Beitler’s leave follows his arrest on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and another for simple assault, charges he has denied. The arrests took place following an incident at Beitler’s home in Concord on July 6. He has been free on personal recognizance bail since then and is due back in court for a hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.
Beitler was not present at Monday’s School Board meeting.
Jesse Friedman, Bietler’s attorney, issued a statement earlier on Monday saying his client maintains his innocence and that the charges against him are unwarranted.
