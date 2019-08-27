GILFORD — Police handled 87 service calls between last Friday and Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Kendra L. Peters, 41, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock.
William J. Hanley, 57, of Balsam Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Eleven people were taken into protective custody for intoxication — all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 11 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Meadowbrook Lane, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Belknap Mountain Road.
A report of theft of personal property on Sargent Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Lockes Hill Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
