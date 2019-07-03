GILFORD — Gilford police handled 62 service calls between June 24 and June 26.
Two people were arrested.
Steven S. Walbridge, 51, of 73 Ham Woods Road, in Alton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Khamphay Phonesoukseum, 53, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Officers conducted 19 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting on Gilford East Drive.
A report of theft of personal property was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Bacon Drive.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
