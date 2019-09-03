GILFORD — Police handled 149 service calls from last Thursday through Monday, Labor Day.
Two people were arrested.
Joseph N. Raso, 36, no fixed address, was arrested for DWI, and for endangering the welfare of a child.
Travis L. Shepard, 34, of Blakes Hill Road, in Deerfield, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Nine people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 35 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Lily Pond Road (Route 11C), and two accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated two reported assaults on Meadowbrook Lane.
Reports of theft of personal property on Sargent Plane, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Varney Point Road, and Lake Street were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of possible drug violations on Sargent Place, and one on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) were investigated on Ridgewood Avenue, Morrill Street, and Meadowbrook Lane.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to seven domestic disturbance calls.
