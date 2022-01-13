GILFORD — Police handled 54 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Derek A. Emans, 34, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Tyepoet J. Sheehan, 25, of Blueberry Road, in Center Ossipee, was arrested on a charge of theft.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
One person was taken into protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Officers made 27 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation.
A report of harassment on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.