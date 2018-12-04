GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 93 calls for service from last Friday through Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Christopher L. Copp, 32, of 683 Union Ave., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted 58 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents.
Officers investigated two reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road.
The report of a possible drug violation on Sawmill Road was investigated.
Police dealt with two juvenile matters and a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.