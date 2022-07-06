GILFORD — Police handled 398 service calls from last Wednesday through Tuesday.
Twenty-four people were arrested.
Katie L. Ellis, 38, of Woodland Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christopher L. Levreault, 44, of Joy Avenue, in Belmont, was arrested for possession of controlled drugs, and for breach of bail. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jaxen P. Cole, 18, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was arrested for reckless conduct, negligent driving, failing to obey stop/yield signs, and a center-line violation.
Jacob A. Jason, 35, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for reckless operation, speeding (driving more than 26 mph over the speed limit where the speed limit is 55 mph or lower), disobeying an officer, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Blake R. Connelly, 24, of Hanover, Massachusetts, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Coleman S. Bowser, 19, of Amherst, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol, and for possession of tobacco products by a minor.
Andre O'Quinn, 55, of Queens, New York, was arrested on 11 charges of dealing in counterfeit goods.
Maliek A.Campbell, 31, of Laurelton, New York, was arrested on 11 charges of dealing in counterfeit goods.
Jay D. Bullens, 31, of Dover, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Robin L. Johnson, 58, of Bacon Drive, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Robert H. Landry, 65, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and disorderly conduct.
William J. Bergeron, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence simple assault.
John M. Stebbins, 47, of Country Club Road, in Gilford, was arrested for obstruction of government administration. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Riley W. McDonough, 18, of Knollwood Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Blythe B. O'Connor, of Cherry Valley Road, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Abigail J. Jarvi, 18, of Ridgewood Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Molly McLean, 18, of Wild Acres Road, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Kate Sullivan, 18, of Farmer Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Jack N. Gallagher, 18, of Neal Shore Road, in Meredith, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Griffin G. Tondreau, 18, of Deer Run Lane, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possess of alcohol.
Jack J. Cennamo, 18, of Irish Setter Lane, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Riley P. Marsh, 18, of Irish Setter Lane, in Gilford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Velvet E. Weeks, 51, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jeannine M. Hines, 54, of Haig Street, in Goffstown, was arrested for reckless conduct.
Six people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, four of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Police were called to deal with 18 other reports of intoxicated people, seven of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 90 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Weirs Road (Route 11B), Saltmarsh Pond Road, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Varney Point Road, and on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Sargent Place, and on Morrill Street.
Reports of theft of personal property on Gilman Drive, and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police were called to break up two brawls at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Reports of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road, Lakeshore Road, and on Hounsell Avenue were investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Timber Lane, Belknap Mountain Road, Old Lakeshore Road, Meadowbrook Lane, and on Silver Street.
Reports of criminal trespass on Woodland Avenue, and on Oakland Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Lakeshore Road, and on Meadowbrook Lane.
Officers responded to nine domestic disturbance calls.
