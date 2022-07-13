GILFORD — Police handled 87 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Stephen Camella, 56, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, both at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Meadowbrook Lane.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lakeshore Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Belknap Mountain Road, Potter Hill Road, and on Liscomb Circle were investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
