GILFORD — Gilford police handled 27 service calls on Wednesday, June 5.
One person was arrested.
Sara M. Zareas, 34, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at the intersection of Intervale Road (Route 11B), and Cat Path.
Police investigated a possible drug case on Liscomb Circle.
A report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening.
Gilford police handled 49 service calls on Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4.
Two people were arrested.
Timothy R. Briggs, 27, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Stephen G. Cote, 35, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant, and on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
