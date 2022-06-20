GILFORD — Police handled 200 service calls from Friday through Sunday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Emmett M. Cook, 28, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, failure to display plates, speeding (21-24 mph over limit of 55 mph or less), and obstruction of government administration.
Charlotte A. MacMillan, 20, of Brunswick, Maine, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Raymond J. Aubin, 53, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested for DWI.
Winsor Bean, 20, of School Street, in Concord, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Michael D. Laslie, 21, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Darrelen J. Sharman, 38, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for violating a protective order, and for breach of bail.
Tyler C. Gargano, 55, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Keenan G. Madden, 18, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Libby Chase, 20, of Standish, Maine, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Jennifer A. Warren, 29, of Cifre Lane, in Plaistow, was arrested for DWI
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for having consumed alcohol.
Two people were placed in protective custody for intoxication.
Police, all told, dealt with 10 reports of intoxication, eight of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 118 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Weirs Road (Route 11B).
Police investigated a report of harassment on Varney Point Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Meadowbrook Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
