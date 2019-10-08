GILFORD — Police handled 17 service calls on Monday.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Sargent Place was investigated.
