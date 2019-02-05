GILFORD — Gilford police handled 364 service calls between Jan. 22 and Monday.
Fifteen people were arrested.
Kendra L. Peters, 40, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Tristan J. Adkins, 17, of Beauty Hill Road, in Center Barnstead, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Robert J. Messina, 50, of Norwood, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Christopher K. Brown, 35, of Lothian, Maryland, was arrested for DWI, and failure to keep right.
Jeffrey A. Tenney, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
James Burns, 39, no fixed address, was arrested for driving without a valid license, disobeying an officer and breach of bail.
James E. Smith, 39, of Winona Shores Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of credit card fraud.
Troy L. Walker, 45, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Donald P. Isabelle, 61, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for a traffic light violation.
David A. Baron, 65, of Brittany Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
The following people were arrested on a charge of criminal trespass for being caught on the grounds of Kimball Castle: Mitchell J. Rufiange, 19, of Pelham; Rose Nichols, 22, of Manchester; Timothy Richard, 38, of Manchester: Amanda N. Buchter, 22, of Manchester; and Perry Ashley, 24, of Manchester.
Another person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 170 motor vehicle stops and investigated 14 traffic accidents.
The report of an assault on Foxglove Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Bretton Road, Annis Drive, Glenridge Way, and Lakeshore Road.
Reported incidents of criminal trespass on Liscomb Circle, Cherry Valley Road, Wildwood Road, Pinecrest Drive, and Lockes Hill Road (Kimball Castle) were investigated.
Officers responded to six domestic disturbance calls.
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Wildwood Road, and Pinecrest Drive were investigated.
