GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 67 calls for service on Tuesday and Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
Jordan A. Tremblay, 24, of 3 Bowman St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 46 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Lily Pond Road (Route 11C) and Aviation Drive, and on Lakeshore Road.
Police dealt with four domestic disturbance calls.
Gilford police responded to 27 calls for service on Monday.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops, and investigated accidents on Lakeshore Road, and at Gilford High School.
The report of a rape was investigated.
Officers investigated a possible drug case at the Marriott TownePlace Suites.
