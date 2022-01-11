GILFORD — Police handled 93 service calls from Jan. 6 through Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for littering.
Katie L. Ellis, 38, of Woodland Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Krystina M. Cameron, 31, of Civic Street, in Farmington, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Derek A. Emans, 34, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Webster Lake Road, in Franklin, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and for shoplifting.
Offices made 36 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and on Gardner Hill Road.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Lake Street.
A report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of harassment.
A report of criminal mischief on Alvah Wilson Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
