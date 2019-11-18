GILFORD — Police handled 163 service calls between Nov. 8 and last Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
Troy W. Joslyn, 42, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Velvet E. Weeks, 48, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 55 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Timber Lane, Cumberland Road, Old Lakeshore Road, Lily Pond Road, and Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Lakeshore Road, and Sargent Place.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road, and Sawmill Road were investigated.
Police are investigating a report of a possible drug violation.
The report of a burglary on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Varney Point Road, and Silver Street.
A report of criminal threatening on Maple Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
