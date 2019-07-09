GILFORD — Police handled 302 service calls between June 28 and last Sunday, July 7.
Eleven people were arrested.
Erica A. Delucca, 42, of Valley Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest and simple assault.
Michael E. Hill III, 19, of Cypress Drive, in Lee, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Kevin A. Cram, 32, of Hunkins Pond Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Kevin P. O’Connell, 34, of Rockland, Massachusetts, was arrested after his license had been revoked or suspended, and also for a “hands free” violation.
Austin F. Belair, 24, of Mad River Road, in Campton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael J. Lylyk, 24, of Tioga Road, in Hill, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Joseph M. Guyotte, 20, of Vine Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Nathaniel S. Gerlarneau, 24, of Gale Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joseph Wylie, 40, of White Oaks Road, in Laconia was arrested for DWI (second offense), and transporting alcoholic beverages.
Dylan Corgatelli, 18, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Lisa Barbary, 57, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for simple assault.
Eleven people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 102 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Intervale Road (Route 11B), Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Dock Road, Weirs Road (Route 11B), the Laconia Bypass, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Sagamore Road, and at Silver Street and White Birch Drive.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Varney Point Road, and on Bacon Drive.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and Countryside Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Northview Road,
A report of harassment on Sargent Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Lake Street, Lakeshore Road, Belknap Mountain Road, and Valley Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Officers responded to nine domestic disturbance calls.
