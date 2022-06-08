GILFORD — Police handled 251 service calls from last Wednesday through Monday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Mark Keiffer, 21, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Colin J. Arner, 19, of Carrabassett, Maine, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Sawyer Sweet, 19, of Topsham, Vermont, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Rachel A. Reyes, 40, of Sanford, Maine, was arrested for simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Alexandra N. Abraham, 33, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was arrested for simple assault.
Eric French, 37, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Robert P. Chase, 35, of Twombly Street, in Dover, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Douglas K. Moore, 33, of Alfred, Maine, was arrested for simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Andrew H. Cavanaugh, 21, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Michael J. Cavanaugh, 19, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Laci K. Swift, 19, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession.
Patrick E. Gilmartin, 27, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested for unlawful possession.
Nine people were placed in protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 91 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, Schoolhouse Hill Road, and on Meadowbrook Lane.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lake Street, Bacon Drive, and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
A possible drug violation on Sawmill Road was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
A report of criminal mischief at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion was investigated.
Officers responded to 13 domestic disturbance calls, including eight at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
