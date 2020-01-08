Brandon M. Heacox, 24, of Cumberland Road, Gilford, was sentenced in Belknap County Superior Court to serve 2.5 to 5 years in prison on an “improper influence” charge alleging that he threatened to blow up his probation officer’s car.
Judge James D. O’Neill III suspended the accompanying $500 fine and $120 penalty assessment, and also suspended 3.5 to 7 year sentences on charges that Heacox sold and was an accomplice in the sale of illegal drugs. The suspensions can be imposed if Heacox violates the terms of his probation.
