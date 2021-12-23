CONCORD — A Gilford man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking after being arrested in Laconia last year with a large quantity of illegal drugs.
Stephen Johnstone Jr., 32, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley.
According to court documents and statements made in court, state Probation and Parole officers made contact with Johnstone on July 21, 2020, who was on parole, and, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney in New Hampshire, "he appeared to be in possession of baggies of methamphetamine."
With assistance of Laconia police, the parole officers impounded Johnstone’s car which authorities later searched after obtaining a search warrant.
Detectives found a backpack containing more than 680 grams (1 1/2 pounds) of methamphetamine, more than 170 grams (6 ounces) of cocaine, and other evidence of drug trafficking, along with a semi-automatic pistol.
“That’s a very significant quantity of meth and cocaine,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said of the amount of drugs found when Johnstone was arrested.
Canfield said that any increase in the volume of drugs being trafficked in the area leads to the increased incidents of overdoses and the potential for overdose deaths.
There have been 14 overdose deaths so far this year in the city — the largest number in recent years, he said.
Canfield was unsure how many overdose deaths there were last year, but said it was significantly fewer than 14. Eight overdose deaths were recorded in the city in 2019, and 12 in 2018, according to published reports.
Among this year’s 14 deaths, nine have been attributed to fentanyl intoxication, and one from morphine, the chief said. The cause in the other four deaths is still undetermined, pending the result of toxicology tests, he added.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the two of the deaths, Canfield said.
