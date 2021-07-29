HAVERHILL — A Franklin man has been indicted on multiple sex charges stemming from assaults that allegedly occurred several years ago.
Cyle E. Moore, 24, of Woodbridge Road, in Franklin, was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a minor.
Moore is among a number of people from central New Hampshire who were indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury, or whose alleged actions occurred there.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Moore is alleged to have engaged in various forms of sexual assault between February 2010 and May 2012 with a child who was between 10 and 12 years old at the time. The alleged assaults occurred in Campton, according to the indictments.
The charges are special felonies which carry a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years on each charge.
Others indicted were:
Samuel Adams, 43, of Vista Drive, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of identity fraud.
Robert Dudley, 19, of Cass Mill Road, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Benjamin Garnham, 34, of Carter Mountain Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.
