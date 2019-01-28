BELMONT — A car driven by a momentarily distracted motorist collided with a Belmont Police cruiser on Union Road Friday evening, the department reported Monday.
The collision occurred on Union Road near Ephrams Cove Road, close to the Tilton town line.
“And just like that we became a crash statistic,” Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said of the mishap.
“Luckily the officer, (Michael Clark) saw what was coming and had just enough time to pull to the right quickly enough to avoid a head-on crash,” Mann said.
The other vehicle, driven by Nicholas Bracy, 21, of Tilton, struck the SUV cruiser on the rear quarter of the driver’s side.
Bracy told an investigating officer from the Northfield Police Department that a child in his vehicle took his attention from the road briefly, causing him to drift into the oncoming lane.
No one in either vehicle was injured, Mann said.
Damage to the cruiser is estimated to be about $ 5,000, Mann said. He said the vehicle would be out of service for a few days until repairs can be completed.
Mann said the accident shows why drivers should always keep their eyes on the road, regardless of what is going inside their vehicle.
