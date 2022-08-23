Sapry's Team

Hassan Sapry, center, speaks with his legal team consisting of Wade Harwood, left, and Mark Sisti, right, during a hearing Friday. Sapry has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the 2019 murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The delay in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry continued for a second day Tuesday.

The trial was abruptly halted Monday after a closed hearing and the jury was sent home before the morning court session was due to get underway in Belknap Superior Court.

