LACONIA — A Laconia resident has been indicted for selling drugs to someone who later died from an overdose.
Marcus Brouillard, 28, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl with death resulting.
Brouillard was one of a number of people indicted on drug, or drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime has been committed to warrant bringing a case of trial.
According to the indictment, Brouillard sold fentanyl last May to a 32-year-old person, identified in the indictment only by initials, who later died. Brouillard was also indicted on a lesser charge of sale of fentanyl.
Brouillard is the second person this year to be charged by a Belknap County grand jury with selling drugs which then allegedly led to a fatal overdose.
In other indictments:
A Laconia man is facing a serious felony charge after being indicted on charges of drug trafficking.
Michael Davidson, 36, of Academy Street, was indicted on charges of possession of between 1 and 5 ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana, also with intent to distribute.
Davidson was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a self-defense weapon — metallic knuckles.
The methamphetamine possession with intent charge is a special felony which is potentially punishable by 20 years in prison. Davidson is accused of possession of marijuana intended for sale this past January, nine months after he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Labrie, 23, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of various illegal substances with plans to sell them — the prescription sedative alprazolam, the prescription stimulant adderall, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and several thousand THC vape cartridges. He was also indicted on a charge of armed robbery.
Edis Dizdarevic, 26, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for selling fentanyl.
Suzanne L. Richards, 38, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was indicted for sale of fentanyl.
Others indicted were:
Tricia Abbott, 56, of Route 129, in Loudon, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and DWI (third offense).
Peter Anastos, 24, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Emily Andrews, 43, of Loudon Road, in Concord, was indicted for possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine.
James Ayers, 20, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of cocaine, and for DWI.
Kyle Barka, 29, of Bowers Street, in Nashua, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine, the prescription pain reliever gabapentin, the blood pressure medication fumarate, and the muscle relaxant baclofen while he was being held at the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Erika Barlow, 30, of Dubuque Street, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Stephen D. Brue, 38, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Michael Brown, 37, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Burtt, 47, of Billerica, Massachusetts, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
Jose Caiano, 24, of Hall Street, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Christina M. Chioccola, 37, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of ecstasy, and for theft by unauthorized taking — various items of merchandise from Walmart.
Anthony Conley, 45, of Perkins Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Ryan Cyr, 26, of Mountain Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of cocaine, and for falsifying physical evidence.
Nicholas Didonato, 42, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Albert Emery, 26, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine, and criminal trespass.
Stephen W. Flanders, 35, of Dutile Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Kirah Fogg, 30, of Diana Drive, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Brittany G. Ford, 29, of Garfield Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, of Pine Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Seth Houston, 40, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Brittany Lebeau, 27, of Park Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of theft for allegedly failing to return another person’s wallet.
Kristi Liebau, 38, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Jason R. Lockrow, 40, of River Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of psychedelic mushrooms.
Patrick J. McDonald, 28, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, as well as a charge of theft (with two prior convictions).
Nicholas McKenney, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Devin Milliard, 31, of Loon Cove Road, in Alton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.
Tina Paquin, 33, of Dalton Road, in Dalton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Rose Parkinson, 40, of North Pembroke Road, in Pembroke, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Shawn Patraw, 40, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Kendra L. Peters, 43, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Mandy Savage, 38, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methadone.
Susan E. Spurr, 47, of Shapleigh, Maine, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and possession of buprenorphine while being held at the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Kevin Thibadeau, 37, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Kevin Vezina, 31, of Bartlett Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the prescription anti-seizure medication clonazepam.
Samantha Wildenberger, 36, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of clonazepam.
