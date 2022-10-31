Jeremy Cook was being held at the Belknap County Jail after being arrested over the weekend on drug possession and trafficking charges, the latest in a series of drug-related charges he is facing.

Cook, 50, was arrested by Belmont police on Saturday on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, as well as charges of the lesser included offense of possession of the same two drugs.

