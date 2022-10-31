Jeremy Cook was being held at the Belknap County Jail after being arrested over the weekend on drug possession and trafficking charges, the latest in a series of drug-related charges he is facing.
Cook, 50, was arrested by Belmont police on Saturday on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, as well as charges of the lesser included offense of possession of the same two drugs.
Police stopped Cook’s car for having a burned-out brake light. The officer who made the stop approached Cook and, looking inside the vehicle, noticed a small plastic bag close to the front seat center console.
The officer searched Cook and found two hypodermic needles in one of his pockets, according to an affidavit filed to show probable cause for making the arrest. Cook gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. The officer then found “multiple small plastic baggies” containing powdered substances which later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Two digital scales were also found in the vehicle, the affidavit stated.
Cook, whose address is variously listed in court records as Stark Street in Belmont and Perkins Road in Sanbornton, was also arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Cook was wanted for failing to appear in a Sanford, Maine, court on a methamphetamine possession charge.
On Monday he was brought to Belknap Superior Court where he waived extradition, thereby expediting his return to Maine to face charges there.
He was returned to the county corrections facility to await transport to Maine.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office filed complaints stemming from Saturday’s arrest, including two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, two counts of the lesser included offense of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of breach of bail.
Cook was already facing drug charges prior to his arrest this weekend.
In May, he was indicted for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell. In August he was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl (both subsequent offenses).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.