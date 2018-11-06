BRISTOL — Bristol police responded to 182 calls for service between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.
Six people were arrested.
Brian Laronge, 32, of Troy, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Prudence Lovett, 39, of Alexandria, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Christopher Flemming, 39, of Hebron, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Ashley Cullen, 29, of Hull, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
James Mooney, 37, of Bristol, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Janette Straub, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on a bench warrant.
In addition one resident was issued a summons for a dog running at large.
Officers also performed 60 motor vehicle stops, investigated four motor vehicle accidents, conducted 168 directed enforcement patrols and foot patrols, and conducted 202 business, vacation, and property checks.
Other call reasons included, K9 deployment, shots fired, domestic disturbances, criminal mischief, assault, domestic violence order service, drug activity complaints, warrant checks, sex offender registrations, criminal investigation follow-ups, intoxicated persons, mental health emergencies, suicidal person, noise complaints, explosions, suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, fire, motor vehicle complaints, DWI complaints, welfare checks, residential alarms, business alarms, VIN verifications, abandoned vehicles, 9-1-1 hang-ups, harassment complaints, animal complaints, vicious dog complaint, dog bite, public assists, road hazards, motorist assists, assist other agencies, juvenile complaints, paperwork services, assist other police agencies, and assist the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.