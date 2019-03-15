BELMONT — Belmont police handled 114 service calls between March 8 and and early Thursday.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Eric K. Gonyer, 35, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant and another warrant issued by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
Alexander Bell, 44, of Prospect Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of drug possession.
Jacob A. Jason, 31, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was arrested on two bench warrants issued by Laconia District Court, and on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and disobeying an officer.
Liza Lufkin, 43, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, drug possession, receiving stolen property, and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Joshua J. Latuch, 33, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled drugs, and drug possession.
Nicole M. Perry, 41, of Timothy Drive in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of unlawful dealing in prescription drugs.
Carolyn E. Hajdusek, 25, of Hooksett, was arrested for DWI.
Patrick A. Willey, 32, of Valley Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Erik J. Parker, 47, of Gusty Road, in Tilton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Eric D. Griffin, 36, of River Road, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Griffin was wanted by authorities in Maine.
John R. Tetreault, 24, of Derry, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jordan R. Vachon, 26, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of breach of bail.
Joshua E. Rohelia, 32, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief (vandalism). He was also arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and another accident on Depot Street.
Police investigated the reports of assaults on South Road, and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
The report of a theft on Randlett Street was investigated.
Reports of harassment on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Maple Hill Drive, and Belmont High School were investigated.
Police investigated the report of criminal trespass on Tee Dee Drive.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one domestic disturbance.
