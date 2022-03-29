BELMONT — Police handled 177 services calls between midday March 21, and midday Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Franklin, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Tyler M. Root, 33, of Tilton, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, transportation of illegal drugs in a motor vehicle, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Mitchell J. Martel, 32, of Meredith, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Nicole M. Chase, 30, of Meredith, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Tyler T. Elliott, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of sale of a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of opening burning of waste.
Kylie F. O'Connell, 25, of Franklin, was arrested for DWI.
A 14-year-old juvenile was taken into protective custody for being a runaway.
Officers made 69 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Province Road (Route 107), Brown Hill Road, and on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Sargent Street.
Reports of thefts on North Brook Road, and at the Dollar General store were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Leisure Lane, and on Mile Hill Road.
A report of possible sex offenses was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Johnson Street.
Reports of harassment on Main Street, and on Maple Hill Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Laconia Road.
A report of criminal trespassing on Johnson Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two reports of a disturbance.
