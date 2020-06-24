BELMONT — Police responded to 110 service calls between June 12 and early June 19.
Seven people were arrested.
Travis Murphy, 28, of Route 106 in Loudon, was arrested on a charge of breach of bail conditions.
Tyler P. Young, 29, of Main Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of being in control of premises where controlled drugs were being kept.
Perley J. Laraway, 42, of Rogers Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
John P. Natzel, 34, of Rogers Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled drugs, and criminal trespass.
Melinda A. Cronin, 38, of Depot Street, in New Durham, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs, and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Robert Nadeau, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Officers made four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Brown Hill Road, Hurricane Road, and Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of assaults on Depot Street, and at the Belknap Mall.
Reports of thefts at Belmont Village Store and the Circle K store on Plummer Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated possible drug violations on Scenic
Drive, and on Union Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Hoadley Road was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
