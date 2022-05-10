BELMONT — Police handled 130 service calls from May 2 through midday Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Jody R. Gilbert, 53, of Belmont, was arrested for simple assault.
Glenn S. Bates, 61, of Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
R'Jaye M. Ladd, 21, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, driver's license prohibitions, and breach of bail.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jayson E. Walsh, 35, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Officers made 28 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Main Street.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont Elementary School.
Reports of fraud on Circle Drive and on Johnson Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Rogers Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Gilmanton Road (Route 140) was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
