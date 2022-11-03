BELMONT — Police handled 135 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 24 until 11 a.m. Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Marleen A. Layne, 54, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass and for breach of bail.
Troy R. Marcoux, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on several bench warrants.
Tyler M. Corriveau, 25, of Manchester, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ryan D. Shurtleff, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on several bench warrants.
Rjaye M. Ladd, 22, of Belmont, was arrested on several bench warrants.
Scott D. Daniels, 63, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jeremy D. Cook, 49, of Belmont, was arrested on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine — with intent to sell; and two counts of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Officers made 45 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Gilmanton Road (Route 140) and Depot Street (Route 140).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Fox Hill Road and at Roberts Laundromat and Car Wash.
A report of criminal trespass on Duso Road was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
