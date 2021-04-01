BELMONT — Police handled 218 service calls between March 22 and early Monday morning, March 26.
Eleven people were arrested.
Christopher C. Drown, 44, of Laconia, was charged with driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jocelyn M. Dubois, 29, of Laconia was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs (subsequent offense), one charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, one charge of possession of fentanyl, and one charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Kelsey L. Gosselin, 25, of Derry, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher R. Chase, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Nathan D. Walsh, 26, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, was arrested for breach of bail.
Christopher C. Miles, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a self-defense weapon.
Stacy L. Hurst, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Kevin I. Morales, 50, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Joshua J. Deboer, 36, of Meredith, was arrested for DWI.
Timothy J. Davis, 28, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Natalie A. Godbout, 29, of Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 111 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Middle Route, Lamprey Road, and at the intersection of Laconia Road (Route 106) and Seavey Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Planet Fitness at the Belknap Mall, as well as on Orchard Hill Road, and Sleepy Hollow Lane.
Possible drug violations at Belmont High School, Leslie Roberts Drive, and on the premises of the Circle K store on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment at Planet Fitness.
A report of criminal mischief on Judkins Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Sunray Shores Beach on Sunset Drive.
A report of criminal threatening on Dutile Shore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
