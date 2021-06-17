BELMONT — Police handled 193 service calls between June 4 and Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Mark A. Monsante, 52, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs (subsequent offense), disobeying a police officer, misuse of registration plates, and driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Nicholas P. Gauvreau, 37, of Belmont, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Ronald P. Johnson, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, and breach of bail.
Nicholas DiDonato, 39, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of being in control of premises where drugs are being kept, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Bailey G. Swinton, 24, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of carrying or selling weapons, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Samantha A. Sweeney, 26, of Alton Bay, was given a summons for possession of marijuana.
A 16-year-old runaway was placed in temporary custody.
Officers made 68 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Leslie Roberts Drive, Bean Hill Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Concord Street, Shaker Road, and at the Dollar General store.
A possible drug violation on Sleepy Hollow Lane was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Maple Hill Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Cherry Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Holly Tree Circle, and at the Belknap Mall.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
