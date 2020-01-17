Belmont police logged 214 calls for service during the week ending at 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, and made 12 arrests.
Police charged Paul D. Smith, 55, of Highland Street, Laconia, with driving on a suspended license.
Police charged Zachary Lucas, 29, of Rumford Street, Concord, with driving after revocation, driving on a suspended registration, possession of drugs, having control of where controlled drugs are kept, and driver’s license prohibitions.
Police charged Matthew Bobola, 51, of Main Street, Tilton, with driving after revocation and use of electronic devices while driving.
Police charged Shawn M. Pastraw, 38, a transient in Belmont, with resisting arrest.
Police arrested Jason Eric Clairmont, 42, of State Street, Concord, on a warrant from the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
Police charged Norman Wayne Vallee, 55, of Woodland Avenue, Gilford, with criminal trespass and first-degree assault.
Police charged Melanie L. White, 35, of Dolloff Street, Laconia, with driving after revocation and misuse of plates.
Police charged Edith E. Daughen, 29, a transient from Manchester, with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police charged Brandan L. Monfils, 30, of County Road, Marquette, Michigan, with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs and possession of drugs.
Police charged Brian Charles Berry, 57, of Lancaster Hill Road, Tilton, with driving after suspension.
Police charged Anne-Marie Ruggles, 46, of Winter Street, Laconia, with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police charged Lindsey Drew, 29, of Route 140, Gilmanton, with driving while intoxicated.
Police investigated a reported assault on Lakewood Drive.
Police investigated a theft report.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
There was a report of shots fired on Hurricane Road.
Police responded to a 911 call at Belmont Elementary School.
Police investigated an untimely death at Mountain View Terrace.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Depot Street.
Police responded to a disturbance on Shaker Road.
Police responded to four alarm activations.
There were fireworks complaints on Wildlife Boulevard and Seavey Road.
Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Laconia Road.
Police logged a bail violation.
There were two civil standbys.
Police logged a report of a wanted person.
Police investigated accidents on Daniel Webster Highway, Laconia Road, Maple Hill Drive, Laconia Road, and Province Road.
Police investigated a report of reckless operation on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police handled seven motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 104 motor vehicle stops.
There was one VIN verification.
Police assisted with disabled vehicles on Laconia Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Main Street, and Depot Street.
There was one motor vehicle lockout.
Police logged a road hazard on Bean Hill Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons at the Belknap Mall, Courtesy Avenue, Leslie Roberts Drive, Laconia Road, Old State Road, and Range Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Leslie Roberts Drive, Sunset Drive, Daniel Webster Highway, Jefferson Road, and Higgins Drive.
Police investigated reports of suspicious incidents on Fox Hill Road and Laconia Road.
Police logged four animal complaints.
Police handled two civil matters.
There were three requests for police information.
There were six requests for general information.
Police provided 10 assists to other police departments.
Police logged one assist to the fire department.
Police provided four assists to other agencies.
Police made seven wellbeing checks.
Police made four property checks.
Police logged seven deliveries of paperwork.
Police logged one public service.
There was one petition to annul a record.
Police relayed a message.
Police logged a report of lost property.
Police logged a case of returned property.
