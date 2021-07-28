BELMONT — Police handled 137 service calls between July 19 and midday Monday, July 26.
Five people were arrested.
Carissa M. Moran, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Shane C. Downs, 35, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Matthew F. Goupil, 38, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of bail jumping. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Stephen J. MacDougall, 52, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for disobeying an officer.
Tucker J. Bean, 28, of Hill, was arrested on a charge of bail jumping.
Officers made 14 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Route 3, Leavitt Road, and three accidents on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Second Street.
Reports of thefts on Holly Tree Circle, Church Street, and at the Belknap Mall, and at Winnisquam Agway were investigated.
A possible drug violation on Seavey Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Maple Hill Drive.
A report of fraud at Cornerstone Equestrian Center was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Rogers Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Laconia Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Joy Avenue.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
