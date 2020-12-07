BELMONT — Police responded to 316 service calls between Nov. 20 and early Monday morning.
Eleven people were arrested.
Lisa M. Cotoni, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 34, of Gilford, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and dealing/possession of prescription drugs. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Katelyn E. Cushing, 22, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Gina M. Rossomangno, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jose Casiano, 23, of Belmont, was arrested on two warrants.
Blade A. Aycock, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of obstructing the reporting of a crime or injury.
Elisabeth M. Gates, 48, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Suzanne L. Richards, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on three counts of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs. She was also arrested for driving under the influence.
Nicholas A. Ryan, 26, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). He was also arrested on bench warrants.
Nicholas McDonald, 37, of Sanbornton, was arrested for DWI.
Ryan W. Streitenberger, 39, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of fentanyl, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, and violation of probation or parole. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 64 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Province Road (Route 107), Horseshoe Drive, Post Office Road, Farrarville Road, and Depot Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Hurricane Road, Arlene Drive, Laconia Road, and at the Belknap Mall, and the Belmont Town Beach.
The report of a possible drug violation at the Winnisquam Car Wash was investigated.
Police are investigate two reports of sex offenses.
Reports of burglaries on Sunshine Drive, and at Winnisquam Storage were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Leisure Lane, Hurricane Road, and Maple Hill Drive.
A report of criminal trespass at an address on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief at Clear Choice MD.
A report of criminal threatening on Laconia Road was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
