BELMONT — Police handled 362 service calls between May 3 and early Monday.
Fourteen people were arrested:
Ronald H. Steele, 27, of Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and making a false report to law enforcement.
Seth T. Dubois, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
James D. Moore, 39, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. He was also issued a summons for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joshua M. Poire, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Dennis A. Thoroughgood, 57, of Laconia, was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement.
Joshua Wilson, 18, of Concord, was arrested for driving without a valid license, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Janelle D. Moulton, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Amanda M. Mullen, 30, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joshua M. Poire, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence second-degree assault.
Jennifer R. Nazarian, 37, of Hill, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Benjamin J. Owen, 25, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Caitlin E. Fillion, 32, of Somersworth, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Christopher R. Morin, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Seth A. Laroche, 23, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 120 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses. Accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Laconia Road (Route 106), Depot Street, Brown Hill Road, Fuller Street, and Plummer Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Mile Hill Road, and on Wildlife Boulevard.
Police took reports of two separate possible sex offenses.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Depot Street, and in Sargent Park.
Reports of fraud on Laconia Road, and on Horne Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Meadow Lane, Daniel Webster Highway, and on Leisure Lane.
Reports of criminal trespass on Stone Road, Ladd Hill Road, Arlene Drive, and on Horne Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief at Belmont Middle School.
A report of criminal threatening on Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
