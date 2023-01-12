BELMONT — Police handled 130 service calls from 11 a.m. Jan. 2 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Shawn R. Cassavaugh, 29, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Heather E. Hodgdon, 41, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license and bench warrants.
Joseph Lara Sr., 46, of Warner, was arrested for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Jazmyne Conway-Morel, 27, of Meredith, was arrested on bench warrants.
David G. Kimball Jr., 45, of Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of reckless operation.
Kayla S. Durdu, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended vehicle registration, breach of bail conditions and bench warrants.
Officers made 35 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, Union Road, Bean Hill Road and Province Road.
Police responded to four animal complaints.
Officers investigated one burglary attempt.
Nne reports of suspicious vehicles were investigated.
Police received 11 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served two restraining orders and one warrant.
Two reports of criminal trespass were investigated.
Officers investigated four reports of theft.
One call was for a welfare check.
Police investigated seven reports of burglar alarms and one report of a fire alarm.
One report of harassment was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
Officers assisted four motorists locked out of their vehicle.
Two calls were for repossession.
Police investigated a report of illegal dumping.
Four reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police responded to one domestic disturbance calls.
