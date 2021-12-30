BELMONT — Police handled 133 service calls from Dec. 20 through midday Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Melissa R. Gosselin, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on one charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and two charges of being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Otto B. Keller, 38, of Moultonborough, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Troy R. Marcoux, 20, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal liability for the conduct of another.
Caleb B. Elliott, 25, of Gilmanton, was arrested for breach of bail.
Haley Jodoin, 23, of Ossipee, was arrested for DWI.
Joseph T. Coutu, 26, of Franklin, was issued a summons for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jennifer L. Connor, 49, of Laconia, was issued a summons for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Robbie L. Green, 45, of Woodsville, was issued a summons for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Ulimatu Kamara, 47, of Manchester, was issued a summons for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Province Road (Route 107), Arlene Drive, and on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont High School.
Reports of thefts on Hurricane Road and on Maple Hill Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Belmont High School.
Reports of harassment on Maple Hill Drive, and at the Belmont Village Store were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fights occurring at Belmont High School and at Belmont Middle School.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
