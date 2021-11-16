BELMONT — Police handled 133 service calls between Nov. 8 and early Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Timothy S. Flynn, 51, of Northfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for disobeying a police officer.
Tyler T. Elliott, 24, of South Berwick, Maine, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, of Plymouth, was arrested on two warrants.
Zander N. House, 22, of Sanbornton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Shamel C. Jackson Dixon, 26, of Springvale, Maine, was arrested for driving without a license.
Julie L. Riley, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Michael R. Tierney, 24, of Bristol, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail conditions.
Michael Guglielmo, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Officers made 35 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Mile Hill Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Maple Hill Drive.
A report of a theft on the Circle K store on Laconia Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Church Street.
A report of criminal trespass on Mile Hill Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.