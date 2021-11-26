BELMONT — Police responded to 125 service calls between Nov. 15 and midday Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Cody J. Haycock, 25, of Rochester, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Tirar Tortorello, 52, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas A. Thibodeau, 32, of Marlborough, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Charity L. Eddy, 46, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Russell A. Bean, 51, of Moultonborough, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Mary B. Roy, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nathaniel J. Spooner, 46, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Britiny N. Lebeau, 26, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 23 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Horne Road, Post Office Road, Spring Street, Laconia Road (Route 106), and Union Road.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.
A report of a possible sexual assault was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Peter Court, Johnson Street, and at Belmont High School.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
