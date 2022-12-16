BELMONT — Police handled 155 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 5 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Kyle F. Bisson, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault physical contact and domestic violence simple assault bodily injury.
Paul Dunham, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Kayleen Howard, 20, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Jonathan A. Camargo, 30, of Londonderry, was arrested on charges of simple assault physical contact or bodily injury.
James York, 39, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Carissa M. Moran, 39, of Nashua, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Officers made 48 motor vehicle stops,and investigated traffic accidents on Province Road, Seavey Road and Randlett Street, as well as a hit-and-run on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police responded to six animal complaints.
Officers investigated to a report of a weapons violation at Belmont High School.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers responded to one neighbor dispute.
Police investigated one report of child abuse.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of harassment.
Police investigated abandoned vehicles reported at Landing at Belmont on Daniel Webster Highway and Lakes Region Casino on Laconia Road.
Reports of suspicious vehicles on Laconia Road, at 603 Storage on Gilmanton Road, on Corporate Drive, at Belmont Town Beach, at Clear Choice MD on Daniel Webster Highway, at the ride share lot on Laconia Road, on Mallards Landing Road and at Evl Cycles were investigated.
Police received eight calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police responded to one report of a missing person.
A report of criminal trespass on Laconia Road was investigated.
Officers responded to reports of theft at Speedy Wash N Go on Church Street, at Belknap Marketplace and at Dollar General on Gilmanton Road.
Police checked on the well-being of one resident.
Reports of suspicious persons on Laconia Road, on Daniel Webster Highway, on Main Street and at Circle K on Plummer Hill Road were investigated.
Police performed three repossessions.
Officers responded to two requests to take fingerprints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.