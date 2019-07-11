BELMONT — Three people were injured in a head-on crash in which one of the vehicles burst into flames.
The accident occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 107 about 2 miles south of the Belmont-Laconia line.
According Belmont Police, a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line into the opposite lane just north of the intersection with Potter Road as the driver was closing the sunroof. The SUV collided head-on with a sedan traveling in the opposite direction.
The SUV was carrying two passengers. The driver of the sedan was its sole occupant.
The SUV caught fire moments after the crash, with flames shooting high enough into the air to damage overhead utility lines.
The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape before the fire erupted. None of the occupants appeared to have suffered burns, according to Police Lt. Steve Akerstrom.
The driver of the SUV was identified as a 17-year-old girl. Akerstrom declined to provide her name, citing her age. The two passengers were also 17 years old, Akerstrom said. Their names were also not released.
Craig Beaudoin, 24, of Lamprey Road, in Belmont, was identified as the driver of the sedan.
Three people — Beaudoin, and the SUV’s two passengers — were taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital for what EMTs on the scene told police were non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured, Akerstrom said.
The area of Route 107 close to the crash scene was shut down for more than 12 hours, first to allow police to conduct their on-scene investigation, then to permit Consolidated Communications and Atlantic Broadband line crews to repair damaged telephone and cable TV lines. Electric power lines were unaffected, Akerstrom said.
The investigation into the crash is continuing, Akerstrom said, but added there is no indication that either speed or alcohol was a factor in the accident.
