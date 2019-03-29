BRISTOL — Authorities say there will be autopsy on Saturday to determine the cause and matter of death in what so far is classified as a "suspicious death" in Bristol.
Local police were called to 76 Summer St., a multi-family home, shortly before 2 p.m. and, about an hour later, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Bristol Police Chief James McIntire announced they were conducting an investigation, but could release few details "to protect the integrity of the investigation."
Chief McIntire later stated on Facebook that there was no danger to the public, and by 8:22 p.m., MacDonald was sending out an update to announce the autopsy would be conducted by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MacDonald also said the identity of the deceased will be released once his next of kin have been notified.
Based on the investigation to date, he said, "it appears that all relevant parties in the incident have been identified, and there is no ongoing threat to the public."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.