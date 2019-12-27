LACONIA — Authorities on Friday released the name of the boy whose suspicious death is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office.
The office identified the victim as Dennis Vaughan Jr., age 5. Dennis was rushed from an apartment in the Wingate Village complex, at 103 Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, on Tuesday morning after first responders were dispatched for a medical aid call.
The boy was later pronounced dead at Lakes Region General Hospital, according to a media release issued midday Friday by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
An autopsy on the boy’s body was performed by state Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James, the release said. But authorities did not release the results, saying they need to do more study and investigation before the exact cause of death can be determined.
The attorney general’s office said that Dennis’s death is considered suspicious.
– Michael Mortensen
