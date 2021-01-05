DANBURY — A single-car accident has claimed the life of an Alexandria man.
The accident occurred on Monday at about 3 p.m. on Eastern District Road, about 1 mile from the junction of Routes 4 and 104.
State Police identified the victim as Kevin Ramsey, 43.
According to State Police, Ramsey was driving north when the vehicle veered to the right and went off the road. Moments later it returned to the road, and then struck a guardrail and some trees. Ramsey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Sarah Westland, 36, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Franklin Regional Hospital with what police described as “possible minor injuries.”
Part of Eastern District Road was shut down for a short time during the on-scene investigation.
The Danbury and Bristol police departments along with Danbury Fire Department and Bristol Fire Rescue assisted State Police Troop D at the scene.
State Police are asking anyone who has information about the accident to call Trooper Jared Scholand at 603-227-2159.
