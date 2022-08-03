NORTHFIELD — The deaths of a woman and two children are being investigated as suspicious, authorities report.
State Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly jointly released a statement Wednesday that officials from the Attorney General’s Office were called to investigate at a residence in Northfield.
