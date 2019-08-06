BELMONT — Three Belmont police officers were justified in using deadly force the night they shot and killed an armed Northfield man late on the night of June 15, state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced today.
MacDonald said Sgt. Evan Boulanger and police officers Kristopher Kloetz and Patrick Riley reasonably believed their lives were in imminent danger when together they fired 13 shots at Michael J. Sheehan, 45, on South Road at 11:40 p.m., killing him instantly.
Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandowski, State Police Major John Marasco, and Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill flanked MacDonald as he made the announcement at a news conference in the Corner Meeting House.
The fatal events of June 15 did not happen in isolation, O'Neill said, noting that Sheehan had a long history of domestic abuse. Earlier in the day, Sheehan had threatened to kill his mother and sister, and had also threatened to "commit suicide by cop."
MacDonald said no charges would be filed against any of the officers.
Lewandowski said all three men would return to regular duty tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.