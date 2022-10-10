NEW HAMPTON — Dennis Andrew Dantas, age 12, was honored Saturday for his heroic actions that saved a life this summer.

"Dennis, for your acts of heroism, in recognition of outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, your selfless act of rescuing a young drowning victim, placing your own safety in jeopardy to save another person's life is to be recognized and commended. I am honored to present you with the 'Making the Difference — Life Saving Award' on behalf of the New Hampton Fire and Emergency Medical Services," Town Administrator Neil Irvine said during the ceremony. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.