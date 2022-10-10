Dennis Andrew Dantas, left, is congratulated by New Hampton Town Administrator Neil Irvine during an award ceremony at the New Hampton fire station on Saturday. (Alan MacRae photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Dennis Andrew Dantas, center, poses for a photo as he exits a fire truck. The rig brought him to an award ceremony at the New Hampton fire station on Saturday, to receive an honor for saving the life of an 8-year-old from drowning. (Alan MacRae photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Dennis Andrew Dantas, left, is congratulated by New Hampton Town Administrator Neil Irvine during an award ceremony at the New Hampton fire station on Saturday. (Alan MacRae photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
NEW HAMPTON — Dennis Andrew Dantas, age 12, was honored Saturday for his heroic actions that saved a life this summer.
"Dennis, for your acts of heroism, in recognition of outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, your selfless act of rescuing a young drowning victim, placing your own safety in jeopardy to save another person's life is to be recognized and commended. I am honored to present you with the 'Making the Difference — Life Saving Award' on behalf of the New Hampton Fire and Emergency Medical Services," Town Administrator Neil Irvine said during the ceremony.
The award was bestowed to recognize Dennis' actions in September, when an 8-year-old girl was drowning in a swimming pool at a local campground. Dennis dove to the bottom of the pool to bring the unresponsive girl to the surface, where two nurses, as well as first responders from New Hampton and Ashland, quickly took over medical assistance. The girl was taken to the hospital and survived, as retold by Irvine during the awards ceremony.
"I want to leave a message for all kids and youth," Dennis said Saturday during his acceptance remarks. "You can make a difference in someone else's lives. You are not alone, and adults can hear your voice. Watch out for your friends, for your family. Watch out for others.
"Together we are stronger."
Dennis also received the "Heroism Award" and "Life Saved" pin from Concord Hospital Emergency Medical Services. The award, along with the standard plaque, came with a goody bag more appropriate for a 12-year-old hero.
